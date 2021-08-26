Building destroyed in Bemidji fire

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A building is destroyed following a major fire just outside of Bemidji, MN.

The fire department says it started around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 25 along Miles Ave. SE.

When firefighters arrive, they say the building was already engulfed in flames. Firefighters say they spent two-and-a-half hours fighting the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.