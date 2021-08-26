Advertisement

70 elderly people targeted in fraud scheme; suspects charged with racketeering

FILE - Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly...
FILE - Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly people.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time, the U.S. Department of Justice used federal racketeering charges to arrest suspects for defrauding the elderly.

Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly people.

In the scam, senior citizens were convinced their grandchildren were in legal trouble and needed thousands of dollars for bail.

The San Diego Elder Justice Task Force, a collaboration between the U.S. attorney, the FBI and local law enforcement cracked the case.

From California, the investigators turned up the ring, which allegedly operated in 15 states.

The FBI says elder fraud is becoming a bigger problem as America’s population grows older, with losses believed to be in the billions of dollars.

The suspects in this case face up to 20 years in prison and substantial fines if convicted.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FARGO SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
“Recall Team” reaches signature goal; some school board members jobs could be on the line
File photo of Red River Zoo
Red River Zoo in Fargo getting new exhibit
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Rollover Crash
Traffic Slowed After Rollover Crash in Fargo
North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
Breaking down COVID rates and numbers in North Dakota

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Witness: Several appear dead or wounded in Kabul blast outside airport
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Half of US workers favor shot mandate, poll finds
Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.
Spicy or sweet? Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew available soon
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG pleads no contest to 2 counts in fatal crash
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Pentagon briefing after bombing at Kabul airport