Traffic Slowed After Rollover Crash in Fargo

Rollover Crash
Rollover Crash(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt after a rollover accident at 45th and 18th Ave S in Fargo. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Our crew on the scene is reporting that traffic is still slowed to one lane heading south on 45th.

Fargo Police on the scene say two cars were involved, with one of them losing control and rolling on its side. The initial report was that someone was pinned in the vehicle, but police say there were no injuries and all individuals made it out safely.

