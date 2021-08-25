Rising COVID-19 cases prompt visitor restrictions at JRMC

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in North Dakota, the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) announced that it is again restricting visitors.

“From August 1 to August 23, COVID cases in North Dakota increased 237% - from 448 to 1,508. Knowing this, we made updates to keep our patients, employees and guests safe,” said JRMC President & CEO Mike Delfs.

Effective Wednesday, August 25, one designated visitor is allowed at JRMC per patient. No visitors are allowed in the Emergency Department (with exceptions for children as well as adults with special needs). The other exception to the one-visitor rule is end-of-life care.

JRMC is also transitioning all in-person events to virtual. Masks remain required for all employees, patients and guests. As school starts and the weather cools, Delfs asks the public to remain vigilant.

“We ask the community to do its part too – mask, hand wash, physically distance and vaccinate, if you haven’t already,” Delfs said. Adding that these preventative measures will keep the community safe, especially because other healthcare needs continue – whether it’s a pandemic or not.

“We continue to care on for the community – whether it’s delivering babies, healing wounds, replacing hips or offering chemotherapy,” Delfs said. “That care is just as important as care during a virus. For their safety, we ask the community not to delay scheduling their appointment – whatever that appointment may be.”

Learn more about how JRMC is keeping the community safe at www.jrmcnd.com/covid-safety.

