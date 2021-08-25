Advertisement

Rising COVID-19 cases prompt visitor restrictions at JRMC

The suspect was taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries from...
The suspect was taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries from the shooting. (KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in North Dakota, the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) announced that it is again restricting visitors.

“From August 1 to August 23, COVID cases in North Dakota increased 237% - from 448 to 1,508. Knowing this, we made updates to keep our patients, employees and guests safe,” said JRMC President & CEO Mike Delfs.

Effective Wednesday, August 25, one designated visitor is allowed at JRMC per patient. No visitors are allowed in the Emergency Department (with exceptions for children as well as adults with special needs). The other exception to the one-visitor rule is end-of-life care.

JRMC is also transitioning all in-person events to virtual. Masks remain required for all employees, patients and guests. As school starts and the weather cools, Delfs asks the public to remain vigilant.

“We ask the community to do its part too – mask, hand wash, physically distance and vaccinate, if you haven’t already,” Delfs said. Adding that these preventative measures will keep the community safe, especially because other healthcare needs continue – whether it’s a pandemic or not.

“We continue to care on for the community – whether it’s delivering babies, healing wounds, replacing hips or offering chemotherapy,” Delfs said. “That care is just as important as care during a virus. For their safety, we ask the community not to delay scheduling their appointment – whatever that appointment may be.”

Learn more about how JRMC is keeping the community safe at www.jrmcnd.com/covid-safety.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KARA GLOE
Moorhead school board member refuses to stand for American flag; community member calls for resignation
FARGO SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
“Recall Team” reaches signature goal; some school board members jobs could be on the line
MHD SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Mask mandate sparks emotional response from parents during Moorhead School Board meeting
Dietrich bus
UPDATE: GFPS will have all bus routes by Thursday
“Recall Fargo School Board” Group Meets Signature Goal

Latest News

NDT - Local Author Releases New Book - August 25
NDT - Local Author Releases New Book - August 25
NDT - Adaptive Sports at Hope, Inc - August 25
NDT - Adaptive Sports at Hope, Inc - August 25
NDT - Finding the Right Backpack - August 25
NDT - Finding the Right Backpack - August 25
NDT - Top Talkers for August 25
NDT - Top Talkers for August 25