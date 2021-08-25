Advertisement

Red River Zoo in Fargo getting new exhibit

File photo of Red River Zoo
File photo of Red River Zoo(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo in Fargo will soon be welcoming new animals to the metro.

The zoo announced the upcoming Schools Pride of the Prairie Exhibit, focused on showcasing animals to inspire pride in North America’s wildlife.

The exhibit is expected to have bison, pronghorn antelopes, sandhill cranes and prairie dogs.

“The public wants to see the Zoo continue to grow. It is really exciting to have area businesses, organizations, and individuals making an investment in the Zoo to help us offer the community new experiences,” says Sally Jacobson, executive director of the Red River Zoo.

The new exhibit is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KARA GLOE
Moorhead school board member refuses to stand for American flag; community member calls for resignation
FARGO SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
“Recall Team” reaches signature goal; some school board members jobs could be on the line
MHD SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Mask mandate sparks emotional response from parents during Moorhead School Board meeting
Dietrich bus
UPDATE: GFPS will have all bus routes by Thursday
“Recall Fargo School Board” Group Meets Signature Goal

Latest News

Davies High School football field is ready for their first game on Friday. The Valley Today's...
Davies football field set for first game Friday
Summer vacation is officially over for Fargo Public School students. Today is the first day of...
Fargo students begin classes, bring your face masks
City of Moorhead requiring masks for staff and visitors in all city-owned buildings
Top morning headlines for Aug. 25th, 2021.
Valley Today KVLY - Aug. 25th, 2021