Red River Zoo in Fargo getting new exhibit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo in Fargo will soon be welcoming new animals to the metro.

The zoo announced the upcoming Schools Pride of the Prairie Exhibit, focused on showcasing animals to inspire pride in North America’s wildlife.

The exhibit is expected to have bison, pronghorn antelopes, sandhill cranes and prairie dogs.

“The public wants to see the Zoo continue to grow. It is really exciting to have area businesses, organizations, and individuals making an investment in the Zoo to help us offer the community new experiences,” says Sally Jacobson, executive director of the Red River Zoo.

The new exhibit is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.