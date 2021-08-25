“Recall Team” reaches signature goal; some school board members jobs could be on the line

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group of parents, who have been petitioning to recall four members of the Fargo School Board, say they have enough signatures to possibly clear out those seats.

The group packed into Monday’s meeting wanting to also speak out against the decision-making of the board, specifically regarding universal masking in the district.

“We as a people say enough is enough. You as the school board have the honor of serving this city and its people. We put our trust in you to stand for our best interest, not your best interest,” said a member of the group.

The “recall team” came face to face with those they are hoping to remove from the board.

“Your job on the school board is no longer secure. We have enough signatures for the recall of all four board members. We are going to continue to collect signatures all the way up until that due date, just to prove to you how many people are fed up and done with you guys not listening,” said another member of the “recall team.”

The group says they have collected 4,200 signatures from parents and community members. The goal was only to collect 4,000.

The four board members on the chopping block include Dr. Traci Newman, Jim Johnson, Seth Holden, and Nikkie Gullickson.

One by one this group continued to speak their peace, proving they aren’t backing down.

“We will not stand for this. There are plenty of parents that are willing to take their kids out of public schools. I think you have seen that already. Keep that in mind for next week’s meeting and the week after that because we are not done,” said Cassie Schmidt.

Following public comment, the board remained tight-lipped and did not provide a response to the announcement from this “recall team,” instead they moved on with the agenda.

Now that there are enough petitions, a special election will be called.

