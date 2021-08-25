Advertisement

Fargo Public Schools falls behind in academic performance in some subjects

(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board has recognized a lag in academic performance as a result of the pandemic.

Data shows, that in grades 4-8 in the subject of reading during the last school year, there was a deficit or no change in growth made, compared to the year before.

In math, there was a significant decline for students in grades 3-9, dropping from about 53% in growth made to 36%.

One step to rectify the deficit includes the possibility of revising the math curriculum.

