Fargo Public Schools falls behind in academic performance in some subjects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board has recognized a lag in academic performance as a result of the pandemic.

Data shows, that in grades 4-8 in the subject of reading during the last school year, there was a deficit or no change in growth made, compared to the year before.

In math, there was a significant decline for students in grades 3-9, dropping from about 53% in growth made to 36%.

One step to rectify the deficit includes the possibility of revising the math curriculum.

