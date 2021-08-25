FACT CHECK: Does the COVID-19 vaccine actually cause infertility?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Misinformation online about infertility and COVID-19 vaccines has prevented several young women from getting the shot.

The side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are already well known: A sore arm, fever, chills and fatigue. One risk you won’t see or hear about regarding the shot is infertility and it’s not because it’s being swept under the rug.

“There is no evidence to support that any vaccine, including the Covid-19 vaccination cause fertility concerns or problems in men or women,” Dr. Erica Argall, an OBGYN with Sanford Health said.

If doctor Argall’s words aren’t enough, take it from these two women:

Both fully vaccinated in early 2021, Malinda Spilde is now 14-weeks along with her second child, while Libby Fields sits at 12-weeks in her first pregnancy and is expecting twins.

“I wasn’t worried that it was going to affect it in a negative way. I thought of it as a positive,” Fields said.

“I heard people talk about it and question it. Some even mentioned it to me when I talked about getting the vaccine like, ‘Be very careful. You know you are having more kids in the future. Make sure you think about it.’ But it didn’t even phase me to think about or worry about,” Spilde said.

Dr. Argall says the unfounded infertility claim comes from a misunderstanding of the science. She says the protein in the COVID-19 vaccine has similarities to a protein found in the placenta.

“Ultimately that’s similar to comparing a beach ball to a golf ball. The two have similarities, but it’s highly unlikely that one will be mistaken for the other,” she said.

Argall emphasizes a Covid shot doesn’t cause an active COVID-19 infection in the mom or baby. Instead, she says the antibodies from the vaccine can be crossed into the placenta and breast milk which builds the baby’s immunity up against the virus.

“That’s a huge comfort going forward knowing that I’m potentially protecting my child in the future whereas my older child can’t have the vaccine yet and doesn’t have those antibodies or anything,” Spilde said.

“It makes me just feel grateful that I’m giving them the opportunity of possibly having that and it just makes me feel better for the future of them,” Fields said.

Both women add there aren’t any health concerns with their babies and urge other new or expecting moms to talk to their doctors about any questions or lingering skepticism.

Dr. Argall says if the FDA does end up recommending booster shots in the coming months, she says that will also likely include expecting and new mothers.

