Enrollment numbers for Fargo Public Schools see a slight increase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Opening day enrollment is up for Fargo Public Schools compared to last year.

The district recorded more than 11,436 students as being enrolled as of Monday. That’s up by about 100 students from the start of the 2020 school year.

Although, the district is still down by about 72 students based on their original enrollment projection of 11,508.

