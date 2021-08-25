Showers and Storms Move in by Morning

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Some will need a rain jacket to start off Thursday. Showers and storms - some strong - start to enter southeastern ND by the early morning hours before spreading east through the morning. These storms could bring some damaging wind, localized heavy rain, and potentially hail. Best chance for these showers and storms looks to be south of US Hwy 200. There will be a bit of a break in the activity during the afternoon but there is a chance for storms to redevelop across the southern Valley into the evening. Although confidence is not high, any storm that does develop could become strong/severe. Temperatures Thursday will again be on the cooler side with 60s to near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: There is a chance that we could see a few more storms developing on Friday. There is a slim chance for severe storms, mostly in South Dakota and western North Dakota. Otherwise, we can expect more clouds than sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Confidence is starting to increase a bit in regards to the potential for strong and severe storms Saturday afternoon-evening. It remains highly dependent on how fast or slow the cold front moves across the region. At this time, our best chance looks to be in the south and for our Minnesota counties. Stay tuned! Temperatures “warm” into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: Sunday is looking to be the start of a less stormy/cool period. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 70s Sunday with drier conditions expected along with more sunshine. High pressure slides through Monday which means we keep the sunshine. Temperatures warm back to near 80 for Tuesday and Wednesday, so fall-like temperatures are not quite here to stay yet! Although Wednesday (September 1) is the start of meteorological fall! There is a small chance some could have a shower or two.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Morning showers and storms likely. Stray PM storm possible. Low: 54. High: 70.

FRIDAY. Sun and clouds. Chance of a few storms. Low: 59. High: 72.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of PM strong/severe storms. Low: 58. High: 76.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 57. High: 75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 53. High: 77.

TUESDAY: More sunshine than clouds. A stray shower is possible. Low: 56. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 80.

