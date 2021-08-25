Advertisement

City of Moorhead requiring masks for staff and visitors in all city-owned buildings

(KVLY)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Masks are required for all staff and visitors in buildings owned by the city of Moorhead.

A statement posted to the city’s website on August 24th cites new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on the spread of COVID-19 as the reason for the change.

The new guidelines, issued in late July, established four categories – low, moderate, substantial, high – that define how cities and other entities should react to a potential COVID surge. Those categories are based on two metrics: the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of coronavirus tests that come back positive in a seven-day period.

Moorhead’s county, Clay, and nearby Cass County, North Dakota are currently in the “high” category. The city says it will continue to follow CDC guidelines, which could change as the situation evolves.

Masks will be offered for visitors who do not have them. The city also recommends maintaining social distancing of 6 feet.

In the statement, the city encourages residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Clay County Public Health holds free walk-in clinics, or residents can get the shot for free from most healthcare providers and pharmacies.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KARA GLOE
Moorhead school board member refuses to stand for American flag; community member calls for resignation
FARGO SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
“Recall Team” reaches signature goal; some school board members jobs could be on the line
MHD SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Mask mandate sparks emotional response from parents during Moorhead School Board meeting
Dietrich bus
UPDATE: GFPS will have all bus routes by Thursday
“Recall Fargo School Board” Group Meets Signature Goal

Latest News

Along with students bringing the face masks to school, remember to bring it on the school and...
Fargo students begin classes, bring your face masks
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Fargo Public Schools
Agreement made as Fargo School District and teachers union sign two-year contract
Fargo Public Schools falls behind in academic performance in some subjects