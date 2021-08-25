City of Moorhead requiring masks for staff and visitors in all city-owned buildings

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Masks are required for all staff and visitors in buildings owned by the city of Moorhead.

A statement posted to the city’s website on August 24th cites new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on the spread of COVID-19 as the reason for the change.

The new guidelines, issued in late July, established four categories – low, moderate, substantial, high – that define how cities and other entities should react to a potential COVID surge. Those categories are based on two metrics: the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of coronavirus tests that come back positive in a seven-day period.

Moorhead’s county, Clay, and nearby Cass County, North Dakota are currently in the “high” category. The city says it will continue to follow CDC guidelines, which could change as the situation evolves.

Masks will be offered for visitors who do not have them. The city also recommends maintaining social distancing of 6 feet.

In the statement, the city encourages residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Clay County Public Health holds free walk-in clinics, or residents can get the shot for free from most healthcare providers and pharmacies.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.