Advertisement

Agreement made as Fargo School District and teachers union sign two-year contract

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools(None)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board and the FEA teachers union are putting an end to long-standing negotiations.

The board unanimously agreed to approve a two-year contract.

For several months, the union and the board had been going back and forth on negotiations addressing many concerns brought up by the union.

The new contract resolves some of the primary concerns including teacher salaries.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KARA GLOE
Moorhead school board member refuses to stand for American flag; community member calls for resignation
Fire Forces Road Closure in Fargo
Drought update
Fargo going to once a week watering for homeowners
West Fargo Public School Bus
‘We wouldn’t do that to the kids’: WF bus drivers speak out after talk of not showing up to first day of school
Brandi Adeleke
Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl set to take a plea deal

Latest News

Fargo Public Schools falls behind in academic performance in some subjects
Enrollment numbers for Fargo Public Schools see a slight increase
FARGO SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
“Recall Team” reaches signature goal; some school board members jobs could be on the line
10:00PM Weather August 24
10:00PM Weather August 24