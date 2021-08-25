Agreement made as Fargo School District and teachers union sign two-year contract

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board and the FEA teachers union are putting an end to long-standing negotiations.

The board unanimously agreed to approve a two-year contract.

For several months, the union and the board had been going back and forth on negotiations addressing many concerns brought up by the union.

The new contract resolves some of the primary concerns including teacher salaries.

