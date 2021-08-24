Advertisement

“Recall Fargo School Board” Group Meets Signature Goal

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The parents behind the “Recall Fargo School Board” group say they have received 4,200 signatures this summer, which is enough to trigger a special election. Of the board’s nine members, four of them are eligible for recall this year: Tracie Newman, Jim Johnson, Seth Holden and Nikkie Gullickson.

Valley News Live will continue to update this developing story.

Click here to read our previous reporting on the group’s efforts.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KARA GLOE
Moorhead school board member refuses to stand for American flag; community member calls for resignation
Fire Forces Road Closure in Fargo
West Fargo Public School Bus
‘We wouldn’t do that to the kids’: WF bus drivers speak out after talk of not showing up to first day of school
Drought update
Fargo going to once a week watering for homeowners
Brandi Adeleke
Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl set to take a plea deal

Latest News

6:00PM Weather August 24
6:00PM Weather August 24
6:00PM News August 24 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 24 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 24 - Part 1
6:00PM News August 24 - Part 1
Corey Moen
Amid evacuation of Afghanistan, North Dakota VFW State Commander reminds veterans they are not alone