“Recall Fargo School Board” Group Meets Signature Goal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The parents behind the “Recall Fargo School Board” group say they have received 4,200 signatures this summer, which is enough to trigger a special election. Of the board’s nine members, four of them are eligible for recall this year: Tracie Newman, Jim Johnson, Seth Holden and Nikkie Gullickson.

Click here to read our previous reporting on the group's efforts.

