Police are notifying community of level three predatory offender returning to Moorhead address

OMAR YASEEN
OMAR YASEEN
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police is sending out a notification of a level three predatory offender returning to a local address in the area.

Omar Taha Yaseen, 30, will now be residing in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue North in Moorhead.

MPD is also requesting the community’s assistance with sharing the information with others in the area.

Citizens can access further information on level III offenders in Moorhead by clicking here.

