NDT - Exciting Things Happening at Fargo Public Schools - August 24

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students, teachers and staff are heading back to Fargo Public Schools on Wednesday, August 25.

Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi talks about the renaming of Woodrow Wilson High School to Dakota High School, installation of artificial turf at Davies High School for the 2021-22 athletic season, opening of the Explorer Academy, a program specifically designed for students in need of specialized education services, and free breakfast and lunch for all students due to USDA funding.

