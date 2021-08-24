NDT - Building Your Dream Home with Western State Bank - August 24

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ben Sullivan with Western State Bank tells us what we need to know about construction loans.

Potential options to buy a lot now, even if you don’t intent to build right away: This year more than ever because of increased material costs as a result of the pandemic, we’ve seen a large increase in the amount of people buying lots and waiting to build. We know we’ve already started to see some relief in construction material pricing but we’ve still got a ways to go. If you have a lot or lake lot that you love, Western State Bank can help you buy it now so you know you’ll own it for whenever do decided to build. Our lot loan program has flexible terms and has helped many people purchase their dream spot over the years.

Benefits of buying the lot now: The main benefit of buying the lot now is so that no one else buys it before you. We’ve seen in town that there always seems to be a bit of a shortage in lots. Some other reasons to buy now are maybe you know where you want to build but you are still not sure on what style or price range you want to be in, you can own the lot while you are figuring out those details.

Possibilities for financing the construction: When someone is getting serious about building, we’d generally recommend they come in and meet your mortgage or construction professional, we’ll need to get your pre-qualification ready or updated and then we’d walk you through the steps of the construction loan process. Normally once you’re pre-qualified the next step would be to work with your builder to get your plans and budgets ready. Once we have your plans and budget we will order you an appraisal just to make sure everything appraises the way it should. This protects you and the lender, and if everything looks ok on the appraisal we start the construction loan process to start paying those costs.

What is permanent financing and how does that transition work from your construction loan: Because we would have collected your financial information up front to qualify the borrower for the construction loan, the process to move into your permanent loan is very simple and we try to time the permanent loan closing so it is convenient for our borrowers. One really nice benefit of the borrower taking on the construction financing is they aren’t pressured or hurried to close fast because when the borrower does the construction financing they already own the lot and by the end of the construction loan the builder is already paid so we work with our borrowers to set up a time to sign for their permanent loan when it is right for them.

Programs or strengths someone should look for in a construction lender: Above all else, make sure you look for a lender with experience in construction lending. As with any building project, things can happen and unforeseen costs and expenses can happen, this is where it really pays to have a lender with experience that can keep you calm and help you work through any issues that might arise.

Western State Bank is located right off of 13th Avenue East and 9th Street in the West Fargo Pioneer Plaza, and in a new location on 45th Street South in the Osgood neighborhood.

