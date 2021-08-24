NDT - AARP Warns of Prize Notifications Scams - August 24

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Josh Askvig says prize notification scams are a twist on lottery and sweepstakes scams. The chance of winning a lot of money is certainly alluring to a lot of us, and con artists know how to exploit our eagerness to win big money. Regrettably, a North Dakota couple recently lost tens of thousands of dollars to one of these prize notification scams.

What should people be aware of?

• Regardless of the method, once scammers ensnare someone they’ll keep coming back, calling victims for months or even years, promising the big prize is only one payment away.

• Older people are popular targets: According to an August 2020 Better Business Bureau study, 80 percent of the money lost to sweepstakes scammers comes from people over age 65.

• The retired North Dakota couple who lost nearly $90,000 said the prize notification scam started with a telephone call and went on for three months. The call supposedly from the California Gaming Commission claiming they had won a $1.7 million prize.

• This couple was instructed not to tell anyone – a big red flag.

• They were instructed to send money orders and even cash – also big red flags.

What are some of the warning signs of these prize scams?

• If you are asked to send any money to collect a prize, it’s a scam, every single time. There are no exceptions to this rule, no matter how persuasive or authoritative the caller may seem, it’s always a lie.

• Never, ever, send any money or any form of payment in response to a phone call. If you are asked to purchase gift cards, hide money in packages, or send multiple payments, it’s a scam.

• You receive an offer of a free prize, like a trip, you must provide credit card information, pay an advance fee or attend a presentation. It’s a scam.

What should people do if they receive letters or phone calls telling them they’ve won a sweepstakes or some other big prize?

• The best way to stop a scam is to just hang up.

• And we cannot emphasize enough: don’t ever pay a fee to claim a prize you’ve supposedly won or to improve your chances of winning.

• Don’t wire money to or share gift card numbers with someone claiming to represent a contest or lottery. Both payment methods are a sure sign of a scam.

• Don’t provide personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you about a prize.

• Don’t deposit supposed winnings that come in the form of a partial-payment check, accompanied by instructions to return a portion to the contest sponsors. The check will bounce, and you’ll have to repay your bank for any withdrawals from that deposit, including what you sent the scammers.

• Don’t call a number with an 876, 809 or 284 area code to confirm that you’ve won a prize. Those codes belong to Caribbean countries (respectively, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and the British Virgin Islands) that have become hotbeds for contest frauds and other phone scams.

• If you think a call might be legitimate, first check with the Consumer Protection division at the Attorney General’s office (701-328-3404).

Where can people find more information or talk to someone if they think they’ve be scammed?

• AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline 877-908-3360

• www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork

