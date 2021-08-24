Advertisement

Moorhead school board member refuses to stand for American flag; community member calls for resignation

KARA GLOE
KARA GLOE(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead community member is now calling for school board member Kara Gloe’s resignation after she failed to stand for the American flag for the Pledge of Allegiance during Monday’s meeting.

Brad Schenck expressed his unappreciation for Gloe’s choice. He added, it was not the first time Gloe took this stance.

Schenck said he recalls Gloe not standing up at the last meeting on August 9th.

“It is disgraceful and it is disgusting with me being a military veteran and for all who have stood and fought for this flag, and some had paid the ultimate sacrifice and price,” he said.

But in a turn of events, school board member Matt Valan spoke up to defend Gloe’s decision.

“I may not agree with what you are doing, but I will defend to the death, your right to do this in this country,” said Valan.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
More than 30 protestors arrested at a Northern Minnesota pipeline
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
ISABELLE STOREY
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Moorhead girl has been found
West Fargo Public School Bus
‘We wouldn’t do that to the kids’: WF bus drivers speak out after talk of not showing up to first day of school
Ambulance
Rescue crews pull woman from river in Grand Forks

Latest News

Ellendale man goes missing
Help needed in finding missing Ellendale man
Point of View KX4 - Pfizer, ND nursing homes 0823
Pfizer vaccine approved, vaccination mandates on ND long term care
Drought update
Fargo going to once a week watering for homeowners
Fargo to require city employees to wear masks in city buildings