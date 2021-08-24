Moorhead school board member refuses to stand for American flag; community member calls for resignation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead community member is now calling for school board member Kara Gloe’s resignation after she failed to stand for the American flag for the Pledge of Allegiance during Monday’s meeting.

Brad Schenck expressed his unappreciation for Gloe’s choice. He added, it was not the first time Gloe took this stance.

Schenck said he recalls Gloe not standing up at the last meeting on August 9th.

“It is disgraceful and it is disgusting with me being a military veteran and for all who have stood and fought for this flag, and some had paid the ultimate sacrifice and price,” he said.

But in a turn of events, school board member Matt Valan spoke up to defend Gloe’s decision.

“I may not agree with what you are doing, but I will defend to the death, your right to do this in this country,” said Valan.

