Advertisement

Masks Not Required in EGF Schools

EGF Schools
EGF Schools(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At this point, masks will not be required in East Grand Forks Public Schools. After tabling the matter last week, the School Board met again Monday evening. Several parents spoke at the meeting-- some saying they would pull their children out of the district if masking is required. One father and his daughter spoke in favor of masks.

Superintendent Mike Kolness says it was a tough decision for the board, citing the high volume of calls and emails he’s received. Superintendent Kolness says he’s going to continue communicating with Public Health officials, and this will be a fluid issue. He made a point to note that it is subject to changing quickly (without a specific School Board meeting needed).

The district has no Covid vaccination or testing requirements. Masks are still required on busses, per the federal mandate. To watch the full school board meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
More than 30 protestors arrested at a Northern Minnesota pipeline
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
ISABELLE STOREY
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Moorhead girl has been found
West Fargo Public School Bus
‘We wouldn’t do that to the kids’: WF bus drivers speak out after talk of not showing up to first day of school
Ambulance
Rescue crews pull woman from river in Grand Forks

Latest News

Drought update
Fargo going to once a week watering for homeowners
Fargo to require city employees to wear masks in city buildings
WF bus drivers speak out after talk of not showing up to first day of school
burgum vaccine
N.D. looks to expand vaccine after FDA approval of Pfizer shot