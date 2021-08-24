Masks Not Required in EGF Schools

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At this point, masks will not be required in East Grand Forks Public Schools. After tabling the matter last week, the School Board met again Monday evening. Several parents spoke at the meeting-- some saying they would pull their children out of the district if masking is required. One father and his daughter spoke in favor of masks.

Superintendent Mike Kolness says it was a tough decision for the board, citing the high volume of calls and emails he’s received. Superintendent Kolness says he’s going to continue communicating with Public Health officials, and this will be a fluid issue. He made a point to note that it is subject to changing quickly (without a specific School Board meeting needed).

The district has no Covid vaccination or testing requirements. Masks are still required on busses, per the federal mandate. To watch the full school board meeting, click here.

