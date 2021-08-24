Help needed in finding missing Ellendale man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ellendale Police need help in finding a missing man. 62 year old Everett Rains was last seen leaving his residence in Ellendale, North Dakota on August 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.. Authorities say he was driving a white 2002 Ford F-250 with North Dakota plates 359CBW. The vehicle has a ratchet strap on the right side holding the tailgate shut.

Mr. Rains left without his cellphone and medication. Ellendale Police are concerned for his safety as he may become disorientated without his medication. If you see his vehicle or him, please contact the Ellendale Police Department at (701) 535-0887. Mr. Rains may have traveled to South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.