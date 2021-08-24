Advertisement

Giuliani associate to change plea in campaign finance case

Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.
Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who helped Rudy Giuliani try to unearth damaging information about President Joe Biden in Ukraine is expected to plead guilty in a case alleging illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians.

Igor Fruman was charged in 2019 with arranging illegal donations while trying to get Americans interested in investigating Biden’s son in Ukraine.

A court filing Monday said a hearing had been scheduled Wednesday for Fruman to change his plea in the case. He’d previously pleaded not guilty.

His attorney and spokespeople for the U.S. attorney in Manhattan didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KARA GLOE
Moorhead school board member refuses to stand for American flag; community member calls for resignation
Fire Forces Road Closure in Fargo
West Fargo Public School Bus
‘We wouldn’t do that to the kids’: WF bus drivers speak out after talk of not showing up to first day of school
Brandi Adeleke
Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl set to take a plea deal
Drought update
Fargo going to once a week watering for homeowners

Latest News

The FDA discourages partaking in the milk crate challenge.
FDA discourages participating in milk crate challenge
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Authorities revise death toll in Tennessee flooding to 18
Mass devastation spanning around ten miles from fatal floods in Tennessee could take months,...
Mass devastation spans for miles after fatal floods
Pressure to extend Afghanistan exit deadline rising
Pressure to extend Afghanistan exit deadline rising
Students are welcomed back to NDSU for move-in day.
Freshman Enrollment Up at NDSU