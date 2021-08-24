Freshman Enrollment Up at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU President Dean Brescani says this year’s first year class includes 2,521 students, which is 8 percent higher than last year’s first year class of 2,328. He adds that the number of students transferring to NDSU is also up 8 percent, and new graduate students are up 7 percent. The biggest increase in enrollment seems to be in new international students, which are up 57 percent.

Overall, first day enrollment is down more than 300 students. It’s sitting at 12,390, compared to last year’s first day enrollment of 12,712. Brescani says this is consistent with expectations. He says number of key factors continue to affect the overall enrollment including substantial improvements to graduation rates. Other factors include the COVID-19 pandemic, and the smaller first year classes in 2018 and 2019.

Students are still registering, and the official census data will be available September 21. Bresciani adds that the application for fall 2022 is already open, and he encourages anyone interested to apply.

