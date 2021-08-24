Fargo to require city employees to wear masks in city buildings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you work for the city of Fargo, masks will be required inside all city buildings. In approving the move on a narrow 3-2 vote, commissioners also will be strongly requesting that those visiting city buildings, also wear masks. Commissioner Tony Gehrig described the move as nothing but a show. Commissioner John Strand says it’s meant to save lives and protect people at risk.

