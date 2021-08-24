Advertisement

Fargo to require city employees to wear masks in city buildings

(Audrius Merfeldas | WIFR)
By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you work for the city of Fargo, masks will be required inside all city buildings. In approving the move on a narrow 3-2 vote, commissioners also will be strongly requesting that those visiting city buildings, also wear masks. Commissioner Tony Gehrig described the move as nothing but a show. Commissioner John Strand says it’s meant to save lives and protect people at risk.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
More than 30 protestors arrested at a Northern Minnesota pipeline
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
ISABELLE STOREY
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Moorhead girl has been found
West Fargo Public School Bus
‘We wouldn’t do that to the kids’: WF bus drivers speak out after talk of not showing up to first day of school
Ambulance
Rescue crews pull woman from river in Grand Forks

Latest News

Drought update
Fargo going to once a week watering for homeowners
EGF Schools
Masks Not Required in EGF Schools
WF bus drivers speak out after talk of not showing up to first day of school
burgum vaccine
N.D. looks to expand vaccine after FDA approval of Pfizer shot