Fargo PD needs public’s help finding two runaway teens

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding two runaway teens.

Authorities say on August 22 Georgia Poitra and Stevie Beyer, who both ran away from a home in the 1600 block of 51st Street South.

Stevie is a 14-year-old white female. She is about 4′ 8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with green eyes and black hair. Stevie was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with gray sweatpants.

Georgia is a 15-year-old Native American female. She is approximately 5′2″ tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Georgia was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Law enforcement says they have followed up on leads at possible addresses in the area, including West Fargo. Fargo PD is working in connection with the WFPD to find the missing teens.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

