Advertisement

Fargo PD needs public’s help finding two runaway teens

Runaway Teens
Runaway Teens(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding two runaway teens.

Authorities say on August 22 Georgia Poitra and Stevie Beyer, who both ran away from a home in the 1600 block of 51st Street South.

Stevie is a 14-year-old white female. She is about 4′ 8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with green eyes and black hair. Stevie was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with gray sweatpants.

Georgia is a 15-year-old Native American female. She is approximately 5′2″ tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Georgia was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Law enforcement says they have followed up on leads at possible addresses in the area, including West Fargo. Fargo PD is working in connection with the WFPD to find the missing teens.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KARA GLOE
Moorhead school board member refuses to stand for American flag; community member calls for resignation
Fire Forces Road Closure in Fargo
West Fargo Public School Bus
‘We wouldn’t do that to the kids’: WF bus drivers speak out after talk of not showing up to first day of school
Drought update
Fargo going to once a week watering for homeowners
Brandi Adeleke
Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl set to take a plea deal

Latest News

Mr. Food - Shortcut Fruit Crepes - August 24
Mr. Food - Shortcut Fruit Crepes - August 24
Noon News August 24 - Part 2
Noon News August 24 - Part 2
OMAR YASEEN
Police are notifying community of level three predatory offender returning to Moorhead address
Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan and efforts to evacuate...
Watch live at 3:30PM: President Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan