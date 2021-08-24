Advertisement

Fargo going to once a week watering for homeowners

Drought update
By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite weekend rain, the drought continues to plague Fargo water supply. As a result, the city is joining neighbors Moorhead and Dilworth, in only allowing lawn watering one day a week. The move includes stepping up to phase three to a four step scale concerning drought conditions. The water restrictions only allows homeowners to water on the day of garbage pickup.

Reoccurring violators could face a maximum fine of 1000 dollars and the city could shut off your water. If you were wondering how much of an impact this weekends rain made, city water officials say not much. City administrator Bruce Grubb said that the Red River, which is one source of water for the city, climbed from 80 cfs to 300 cfs, only to drop again. More rain would certainly help, but the city is also moving to obtain water from Lake Ashtabula, as is West Fargo and Grand Forks.

