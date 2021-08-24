Advertisement

Bus driver shortage forcing Grand Forks schools to suspend city routes

File school bus photo
File school bus photo(WLUC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students living in city limits of Grand Forks will have to work to school because of a shortage of bus drivers.

The school sent an email to parents saying due to the severe shortage of drivers, they are suspending city routes at this time.

The school says it understands how difficult the decision is for people who rely on the transportation.

Dietrich Bus, the company hired for bus services, previously told Valley News Live they need to hire roughly a dozen drivers.

