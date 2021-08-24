Breaking down COVID rates and numbers in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As more schools mandate the wearing of masks for the upcoming year, many in the Valley are asking just how bad is Coronavirus and could the metro see citywide mask mandates in the future?

The talk in North Dakota states our COVID-19 cases have more than tripled in the month of August. While that is true, there were only around 400 cases in the entire state at the beginning of the month, according to the North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Where the state sits now is just under 1,700 cases which is very close to where we were at this time last year, 1,541 cases, and is very far from the over 10,400 active cases we saw last November.

While our reporter wasn’t able to get any answers from West Fargo or Grand Forks today about the potential for citywide mask mandates, the City of Moorhead says at this point, they’re only discussing having a mask mandate for those inside city buildings. Officials say there haven’t yet been any conversations about mandate throughout the entire city.

And Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney previously stated he looks at case numbers, hospitalizations and death rates when thinking about a possible mandate in the city and also factors in the 60 percent vaccination rate the community has.

Another thing Mayor Mahoney says he analyzes is the 14-day rolling average positivity rates. To put it simply, we are nowhere near where we were last November or where we were when Mahoney enacted the City of Fargo’s mask mandate.

Right now, Cass County’s 14-day average positivity rate sits just under 5.5 percent, which is about more than double what we were seeing on this day last year, 2.08 percent. However, when Fargo’s mask mandate went into place on October 19 last year, Cass County was sitting at a 10 percent average positivity rate and spiked up to 17 percent in mid-November.

Grand Forks County’s numbers look similar, if not better in some areas of data from the last year.

The county only has 122 active positive cases reported today, which was more than tripled exactly one year ago at 374 active cases. Data from NDDOH states the county is in a similar COVID position as it was in earlier this year in April, as both the county’s active cases and 14-day average resemble numbers from mid-April.

Data shows Grand Forks County’s current 14-day rolling average sits just above 4.6 percent, which is slightly lower from Aug. 24, 2020′s average of 4.76 percent. The highest the county ever saw it’s average at was on November 10, 2020, when data shows it spiked to 15.99 percent, during a time the entire state was seeing and feeling the COVID-19 surge.

The state of North Dakota is reporting 58 people are hospitalized around the state due to COVID-19 today, which is similar to the 61 who were hospitalized this time last year.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.