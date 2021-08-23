‘We wouldn’t do that to the kids’: WF bus drivers speak out after talk of not showing up to first day of school

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several West Fargo school bus drivers want to set the record straight after West Fargo School District officials warned parents that some bus drivers indicated they may not show up for the first day of school.

“We wouldn’t do that to the kids,” said one driver.

Three days before the start of school, dozens of WF bus drivers met with school administration to discuss salaries. A school administrator told Valley News Live it was a closed meeting, however many bus drivers advocated the meeting be open to press. After further discussion Valley News Live was asked to leave.

Following the meeting a bus driver said she believes the reason the West Fargo School district has a ‘critical shortage’ of bus drivers is due to the competitive wages of surrounding school districts.

In a written statement obtained by Valley News Live one driver said “In February of 2020 drivers were told by board members and administration that they would go to bat for us and get our wages increased. That has not happened.”

Another driver said an administrator stated “we [bus drivers] can’t expect to make a living doing this job.” She said for many of them it’s how they earn their living.

Once the meeting ended several bus drivers said there was not yet a resolution, but they are hopeful Superintendent Beth Slette will advocate on their behalf.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.