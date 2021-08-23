University of Minnesota is now requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE 11) - The University of Minnesota announced Monday that it will be requiring students get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement came after the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine Monday morning. The university said earlier this month that it would put the requirement in place after that approval was given.

A letter from the office of President Joan Gabel said students could expect to receive guidance on how to confirm their vaccination status in the coming days.

“As University health experts have communicated in a variety of ways, receiving a vaccine is a testament not only to your commitment to your own health, but the health and safety of your family, colleagues, and our entire University community,” the letter reads. “We are so grateful to all who are joining us and so many others in committing to our greater good. Your actions to get vaccinated, wear a mask while on campus, and take other health precautions will help keep you and our entire community safe as we begin our fall semesters.”

Faculty and staff are not required to be vaccinated according to an Aug. 13 news release, but they do need to attest their vaccination status, and must submit to testing if they get exposed to a positive case or experience symptoms of the virus.

