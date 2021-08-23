Rescue crews pull woman from river in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday evening, the Grand Forks Police Dept. responded to a call that a woman had purposely jumped into the river east of Belmont Road in Grand Forks, ND.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found the woman in the water.

Two rescue boats were launched and the woman was taken in with no injuries.

She was transported to the Altru Hospital for further evaluation.

Grand Forks Fire Dept., East Grand Forks Fire Dept., East Grand Forks Police Dept., and Altru Paramedics assisted in the response to the incident.

The Grand Forks Police would like to remind citizens if a loved one is struggling with mental health, there are resources available.

· National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

· Local Hotline: 2-1-1

· Trevor Project (LGBTQ hotline): 1-866-488-7386 or Text the word START to 678 678

· Crisis Text Line: Text the word HOME to 741 741

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.