Advertisement

Rescue crews pull woman from river in Grand Forks

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday evening, the Grand Forks Police Dept. responded to a call that a woman had purposely jumped into the river east of Belmont Road in Grand Forks, ND.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found the woman in the water.

Two rescue boats were launched and the woman was taken in with no injuries.

She was transported to the Altru Hospital for further evaluation.

Grand Forks Fire Dept., East Grand Forks Fire Dept., East Grand Forks Police Dept., and Altru Paramedics assisted in the response to the incident.

The Grand Forks Police would like to remind citizens if a loved one is struggling with mental health, there are resources available.

· National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

· Local Hotline: 2-1-1

· Trevor Project (LGBTQ hotline): 1-866-488-7386 or Text the word START to 678 678

· Crisis Text Line: Text the word HOME to 741 741

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISABELLE STOREY
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Moorhead girl has been found
Police lights.
More than 30 protestors arrested at a Northern Minnesota pipeline
Ashlynn got her wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
3-year-old from Fargo has wish granted after battling cancer
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Oak Grove Man Drowns in Leech Lake

Latest News

Core school supplies are costing parents more this fall, and many are hard to find because of...
Fargo resident looking to help with teachers’ wish lists for upcoming school year
News - Fargo resident wanting to help out local teachers - August 22, 2021
News - Fargo resident wanting to help out local teachers - August 22, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00 PM Sunday Part 2- August 22, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00 PM Sunday Part 2- August 22, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 1- August 22, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 1- August 22, 2021