Officers involved in fatal Wadena County shootout won’t face charges

WADENA COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Charges will not be filed against the officers involved in a shootout with two brothers earlier this winter.

The Wadena County Attorney’s Office states that after a comprehensive review of the BCA case file, criminal charges are not warranted against Sebeka Officer Jason Worm or Wadena County Deputy Troy Mayer in the February 27 deaths of David Savala and Shannon Savala. Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd states the evidence in the case file makes clear that ‘deadly forced used in the line of duty was necessary to protect the peace officer and/or another from apparent death or great bodily harm.’

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.