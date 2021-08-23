New Water Restrictions in Moorhead, Dilworth

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Effective immediately, Moorhead Public Service (MPS) is implementing Stage 2 mandatory water use restrictions for residents of both Moorhead and Dilworth.

MPS is implementing watering restrictions that limit all outdoor non-essential use to one (1) day per week, and only between the hours of 8:00 pm to 8:00 am. This includes all areas within Moorhead and Dilworth. One (1) day per week restrictions are based upon garbage pickup schedules. All residents in Moorhead have garbage pickup scheduled on one day per week; outdoor water use is limited to that day only. All residents within the city of Dilworth have a Tuesday garbage pickup schedule; outdoor water use is limited to that day only. Any person found violating the watering restrictions may be subject to fines.

Watering during daylight hours, especially during high temperatures, causes most of the water to evaporate. Significant water use reduction is achievable by restricting non-essential outdoor water use, especially lawn irrigation, power washing buildings, washing cars, and filling swimming pools.

This Stage 2 Mandatory Watering Restrictions does not curtail or reduce water needs for commercial or industrial use for business purposes. This Mandate is designated for non-essential outdoor use such as lawn irrigation.

The following uses are exempt from the watering restrictions:

Hand watering of gardens and flowers

Hand watering of newly-planted trees and shrubs

Watering existing newly-sodded or seeded lawns laid prior to this restriction. (Note: It is recommended that any new sod or seed installation be delayed until the fall, or when drought conditions subside.)

