Advertisement

NDT - Sheyenne River Kennels - August 23

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Kylee Dietz joins us from Sheyenne River Kennels. They do boarding and training. They can help with dogs that are disobedient, aggressive toward other dogs, food aggressive, or chew on furniture. They also train hunting dogs, detection dogs, bite docks and dock diving.

Sheyenne River Kennels is at 1149 Center Street in West Fargo. You can contact them at 701-356-0990 or kylee.srkwf@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
More than 30 protestors arrested at a Northern Minnesota pipeline
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
ISABELLE STOREY
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Moorhead girl has been found
Ambulance
Rescue crews pull woman from river in Grand Forks
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Officers involved in fatal Wadena County shootout won’t face charges
NDT - Back To School Haircuts - August 23
NDT - Back-to-school haircuts and trends - August 23
NDT - Helping College Students Navigate Life Transitions
NDT - Helping College Students Navigate Life Transitions - August 19
NDT - Helping College Students Navigate Life Transitions
NDT - Helping College Students Navigate Life Transitions