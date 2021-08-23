NDT - Sheyenne River Kennels - August 23

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Kylee Dietz joins us from Sheyenne River Kennels. They do boarding and training. They can help with dogs that are disobedient, aggressive toward other dogs, food aggressive, or chew on furniture. They also train hunting dogs, detection dogs, bite docks and dock diving.

Sheyenne River Kennels is at 1149 Center Street in West Fargo. You can contact them at 701-356-0990 or kylee.srkwf@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.