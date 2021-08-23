Advertisement

NDT - Helping College Students Navigate Life Transitions - August 19

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students are arriving on college campuses this week. It can be a tough time to navigate big life transitions.

Dr. Amber Bach-Gorman with the NDSU Counseling Center talks about the most common anxieties for students, tips for incoming freshmen, tips for parents, and resources that NDSU has to help students.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
More than 30 protestors arrested at a Northern Minnesota pipeline
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
ISABELLE STOREY
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Moorhead girl has been found
Ambulance
Rescue crews pull woman from river in Grand Forks
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Officers involved in fatal Wadena County shootout won’t face charges
NDT - Back To School Haircuts - August 23
NDT - Back-to-school haircuts and trends - August 23
NDT - Helping College Students Navigate Life Transitions
NDT - Helping College Students Navigate Life Transitions
NDT - Sheyenne River Kennels - August 23
NDT - Sheyenne River Kennels - August 23