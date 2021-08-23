Advertisement

NDT - Habitat for Humanity 30th Anniversary Build - August 23

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) – Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity (LAHFH) will kick of the building of a home to celebrate 30 years of building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter on August 31st.

When Sarah found out they were selected as a Habitat partner family, she “could not believe that it was actually true, and MY FAMILY IS GOING TO HAVE A HOME, a place to feel safe and secure for the rest of our lives.”

After years of living in a cramped, dark and unsafe apartment, Sarah and her daughters are looking forward to living in a quiet neighborhood, in a safe home with a backyard where they can play. Sarah is so excited to start building their home, and their future.

LAHFH relies on volunteers from the community to help build homes. They were unable to offer this awesome experience in 2020, due to COVID, but they were still able to complete two homes. This year, the group is welcoming back volunteers, with COVID protocols in place. Nearly 200 volunteers will help build each of the four homes in 2021. Once these homes are completed, LAHFH will have built 69 homes in Cass/Clay counties.

Like all Habitat homeowners, Sarah will be required to contribute 250 sweat equity hours, complete 25 hours of a home-owners education course and repay the cost of the home though an income-based mortgage. Those payments, along with donations and proceeds from the Restore, are used to build future homes. Habitat is devoted to helping provide a “hand-up” instead of a “hand-out” with its partner families.

We all know that the costs of lumber and other building materials are at historic levels. The organization is not immune to that and donations are needed now more than ever to help complete the 2021 homes. Donations of all levels can be made at www.lakeagassizhabitat.org/donate or by Texting HABITAT to 269-89. All donations are matched by the homeowners as they repay the cost of their homes.

