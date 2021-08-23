NDT - Fun in the Forks - August 23

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Julie Rygg with Visit Grand Forks talks about all of the fun happening this fall: Fun in the Forks!

SEPTEMBER 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Trivia Wednesdays at Brick & Barley

SEPTEMBER 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Thursday Trivia Night at The Spud Jr.

Bargo Night at Ground Round Grill & Bar

Bingo Thursdays at Brick & Barley

SEPTEMBER 3-4

Concerts on the Coulee at UND Memorial Park

SEPTEMBER 3, 10, 17

Premier Racing at River Cities Speedway

SEPTEMBER 3, 10, 17, 24

Friday Night Karaoke at BigFoot BBQ & Lounge

SEPTEMBER 4, 11, 18, 25

Downtown Farmers Market at Town Square

Saturday Afternoon Bingo & Evening Disco Bingo at Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon

SEPTEMBER 7, 14, 21, 28

Tuesday Cruise Night at Tavern United Parking Lot

Tuesday Trivia Night at Rhombus Guys

Trivia Tuesdays at Up North Pizza Pub

SEPTEMBER 8-10

Young Professionals Regional Summit at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 9

Altru Family YMCA Annual Golf Tournament at Grand Forks Country Club

Foreigner at Alerus Center

Prelude to the Johnny & NLRA Series Championship at River Cities Speedway

The Fashion Affair 2021 at Sky’s

SEPTEMBER 9-12

Greenway Takeover Festival on The Greenway Downtown

SEPTEMBER 10

F@*k Up Fridays: Lessons from Local Entrepreneurs at Urban Stampede

SEPTEMBER 10-11

15th Annual John Seitz Memorial Race at River Cities Speedway

KEM Shrine Circus at Ralph Engelstad Arena

Opening Weekend at Valley Corn Maize

SEPTEMBER 10, 11, 23, 25

UND Women’s Volleyball at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

SEPTEMBER 11

Green Dot Trot 3K Community Fun Run/Walk on The Greenway

7th Annual Summer Outdoor Yoga Series at Memorial Park Flood Obelisk

Veterans Memorial Park Dedication Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park

Opening Day at Nelson’s Pumpkin Patch

SEPTEMBER 11-12

Grand Forks Comic Con at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 12-13

2021 ND Grocers Association Convention at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 13-18

55th Annual Potato Bowl USA Week at Various GGF Venues

SEPTEMBER 14-16

2021 ND Motor Carriers Association Convention at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 16

Business After Hours at Alerus Center

World’s Largest French Fry Feed at University Park

SEPTEMBER 17

Get Wet & Run Wild 2021 Kids Fun Run at Choice Health & Fitness

Luke Combs at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 18

3rd Annual Northlands Rescue Mission Home Run at Northlands Rescue Mission

Downtown Walking Tour at Town Square

Opening Day at Patch on the Point at Point Paradise Stables

GF Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast at Central High School

Potato Pancake Breakfast at Sons of Norway

KEM Shrine Potato Bowl Parade on DeMers Avenue Downtown

Potato Bowl Tailgate Party & Game: UND Football vs. Drake at Alerus Center

Rockin’ the Runway at AvFlight GFK

SEPTEMBER 19

Global Friends Coalition 15th Annual Community Picnic at University Park

SEPTEMBER 19-21

2021 ND CPA Annual Convention at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 23

Brace Yourselves Gens Y & Z: The Big Shift at Hilton Garden Inn

“A Night That You’ll Never Forget” with Love & Theft at The Prohibition Event Room

SEPTEMBER 25

Grand Craft Beer Tour at EGF Civic Center

“Takin’ It to the Limit” featuring The Fabulous Armadillos at GF Masonic Temple

SEPTEMBER 28-OCTOBER 2

“Silent Sky” at UND Burtness Theatre

