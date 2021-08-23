Advertisement

NDT - Fun in the Forks - August 23

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Julie Rygg with Visit Grand Forks talks about all of the fun happening this fall: Fun in the Forks!

SEPTEMBER 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

  • Trivia Wednesdays at Brick & Barley

SEPTEMBER 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

  • Thursday Trivia Night at The Spud Jr.
  • Bargo Night at Ground Round Grill & Bar
  • Bingo Thursdays at Brick & Barley

SEPTEMBER 3-4

  • Concerts on the Coulee at UND Memorial Park

SEPTEMBER 3, 10, 17

  • Premier Racing at River Cities Speedway

SEPTEMBER 3, 10, 17, 24

  • Friday Night Karaoke at BigFoot BBQ & Lounge

SEPTEMBER 4, 11, 18, 25

  • Downtown Farmers Market at Town Square
  • Saturday Afternoon Bingo & Evening Disco Bingo at Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon

SEPTEMBER 7, 14, 21, 28

  • Tuesday Cruise Night at Tavern United Parking Lot
  • Tuesday Trivia Night at Rhombus Guys
  • Trivia Tuesdays at Up North Pizza Pub

SEPTEMBER 8-10

  • Young Professionals Regional Summit at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 9

  • Altru Family YMCA Annual Golf Tournament at Grand Forks Country Club
  • Foreigner at Alerus Center
  • Prelude to the Johnny & NLRA Series Championship at River Cities Speedway
  • The Fashion Affair 2021 at Sky’s

SEPTEMBER 9-12

  • Greenway Takeover Festival on The Greenway Downtown

SEPTEMBER 10

  • F@*k Up Fridays: Lessons from Local Entrepreneurs at Urban Stampede

SEPTEMBER 10-11

  • 15th Annual John Seitz Memorial Race at River Cities Speedway
  • KEM Shrine Circus at Ralph Engelstad Arena
  • Opening Weekend at Valley Corn Maize

SEPTEMBER 10, 11, 23, 25

  • UND Women’s Volleyball at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

SEPTEMBER 11

  • Green Dot Trot 3K Community Fun Run/Walk on The Greenway
  • 7th Annual Summer Outdoor Yoga Series at Memorial Park Flood Obelisk
  • Veterans Memorial Park Dedication Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park
  • Opening Day at Nelson’s Pumpkin Patch

SEPTEMBER 11-12

  • Grand Forks Comic Con at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 12-13

  • 2021 ND Grocers Association Convention at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 13-18

  • 55th Annual Potato Bowl USA Week at Various GGF Venues

SEPTEMBER 14-16

  • 2021 ND Motor Carriers Association Convention at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 16

  • Business After Hours at Alerus Center
  • World’s Largest French Fry Feed at University Park

SEPTEMBER 17

  • Get Wet & Run Wild 2021 Kids Fun Run at Choice Health & Fitness
  • Luke Combs at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 18

  • 3rd Annual Northlands Rescue Mission Home Run at Northlands Rescue Mission
  • Downtown Walking Tour at Town Square
  • Opening Day at Patch on the Point at Point Paradise Stables
  • GF Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast at Central High School
  • Potato Pancake Breakfast at Sons of Norway
  • KEM Shrine Potato Bowl Parade on DeMers Avenue Downtown
  • Potato Bowl Tailgate Party & Game: UND Football vs. Drake at Alerus Center
  • Rockin’ the Runway at AvFlight GFK

SEPTEMBER 19

  • Global Friends Coalition 15th Annual Community Picnic at University Park

SEPTEMBER 19-21

  • 2021 ND CPA Annual Convention at Alerus Center

SEPTEMBER 23

  • Brace Yourselves Gens Y & Z: The Big Shift at Hilton Garden Inn
  • “A Night That You’ll Never Forget” with Love & Theft at The Prohibition Event Room

SEPTEMBER 25

  • Grand Craft Beer Tour at EGF Civic Center
  • “Takin’ It to the Limit” featuring The Fabulous Armadillos at GF Masonic Temple

SEPTEMBER 28-OCTOBER 2

“Silent Sky” at UND Burtness Theatre

