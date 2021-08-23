NDT - Fun in the Forks - August 23
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Julie Rygg with Visit Grand Forks talks about all of the fun happening this fall: Fun in the Forks!
SEPTEMBER 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
- Trivia Wednesdays at Brick & Barley
SEPTEMBER 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
- Thursday Trivia Night at The Spud Jr.
- Bargo Night at Ground Round Grill & Bar
- Bingo Thursdays at Brick & Barley
SEPTEMBER 3-4
- Concerts on the Coulee at UND Memorial Park
SEPTEMBER 3, 10, 17
- Premier Racing at River Cities Speedway
SEPTEMBER 3, 10, 17, 24
- Friday Night Karaoke at BigFoot BBQ & Lounge
SEPTEMBER 4, 11, 18, 25
- Downtown Farmers Market at Town Square
- Saturday Afternoon Bingo & Evening Disco Bingo at Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon
SEPTEMBER 7, 14, 21, 28
- Tuesday Cruise Night at Tavern United Parking Lot
- Tuesday Trivia Night at Rhombus Guys
- Trivia Tuesdays at Up North Pizza Pub
SEPTEMBER 8-10
- Young Professionals Regional Summit at Alerus Center
SEPTEMBER 9
- Altru Family YMCA Annual Golf Tournament at Grand Forks Country Club
- Foreigner at Alerus Center
- Prelude to the Johnny & NLRA Series Championship at River Cities Speedway
- The Fashion Affair 2021 at Sky’s
SEPTEMBER 9-12
- Greenway Takeover Festival on The Greenway Downtown
SEPTEMBER 10
- F@*k Up Fridays: Lessons from Local Entrepreneurs at Urban Stampede
SEPTEMBER 10-11
- 15th Annual John Seitz Memorial Race at River Cities Speedway
- KEM Shrine Circus at Ralph Engelstad Arena
- Opening Weekend at Valley Corn Maize
SEPTEMBER 10, 11, 23, 25
- UND Women’s Volleyball at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
SEPTEMBER 11
- Green Dot Trot 3K Community Fun Run/Walk on The Greenway
- 7th Annual Summer Outdoor Yoga Series at Memorial Park Flood Obelisk
- Veterans Memorial Park Dedication Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park
- Opening Day at Nelson’s Pumpkin Patch
SEPTEMBER 11-12
- Grand Forks Comic Con at Alerus Center
SEPTEMBER 12-13
- 2021 ND Grocers Association Convention at Alerus Center
SEPTEMBER 13-18
- 55th Annual Potato Bowl USA Week at Various GGF Venues
SEPTEMBER 14-16
- 2021 ND Motor Carriers Association Convention at Alerus Center
SEPTEMBER 16
- Business After Hours at Alerus Center
- World’s Largest French Fry Feed at University Park
SEPTEMBER 17
- Get Wet & Run Wild 2021 Kids Fun Run at Choice Health & Fitness
- Luke Combs at Alerus Center
SEPTEMBER 18
- 3rd Annual Northlands Rescue Mission Home Run at Northlands Rescue Mission
- Downtown Walking Tour at Town Square
- Opening Day at Patch on the Point at Point Paradise Stables
- GF Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast at Central High School
- Potato Pancake Breakfast at Sons of Norway
- KEM Shrine Potato Bowl Parade on DeMers Avenue Downtown
- Potato Bowl Tailgate Party & Game: UND Football vs. Drake at Alerus Center
- Rockin’ the Runway at AvFlight GFK
SEPTEMBER 19
- Global Friends Coalition 15th Annual Community Picnic at University Park
SEPTEMBER 19-21
- 2021 ND CPA Annual Convention at Alerus Center
SEPTEMBER 23
- Brace Yourselves Gens Y & Z: The Big Shift at Hilton Garden Inn
- “A Night That You’ll Never Forget” with Love & Theft at The Prohibition Event Room
SEPTEMBER 25
- Grand Craft Beer Tour at EGF Civic Center
- “Takin’ It to the Limit” featuring The Fabulous Armadillos at GF Masonic Temple
SEPTEMBER 28-OCTOBER 2
“Silent Sky” at UND Burtness Theatre
