Moorhead Schools to Require Masks

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead School Board voted Monday evening to implement universal masking for students K-12, teachers and visitors.

The district’s original mask policy was adopted back in September 2020. The school board voted to rescind that face covering policy as of June 30th, 2021.

