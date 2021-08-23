Advertisement

Moorhead Schools to Require Masks

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead School Board voted Monday evening to implement universal masking for students K-12, teachers and visitors.

The district’s original mask policy was adopted back in September 2020. The school board voted to rescind that face covering policy as of June 30th, 2021.

Stick with Valley News Live for more details and reaction from the MPS community.

