Advertisement

Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say

Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The next host of “Jeopardy” is Mayim Bialik. Well, temporarily, anyway.

Sources at the show say Bialik has been tapped to tape several weeks’ worth of the game show.

That comes after recently selected host Mike Richards stepped down after offensive remarks he previously made on a podcast surfaced.

Bialik had been slated to only host “Jeopardy!” prime time specials before stepping in to host the main show.

But it may not be so temporary.

One source said Sony executives are considering making her permanent host if she can figure out how to work on the show while also shooting her Fox sit-com “Call Me Kat.”

Bialik is best known for her starring roles on “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom.”

She took more than a decade off from acting when she graduated high school and earned a PhD in neuroscience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
More than 30 protestors arrested at a Northern Minnesota pipeline
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
ISABELLE STOREY
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Moorhead girl has been found
Ambulance
Rescue crews pull woman from river in Grand Forks
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
University of Minnesota is now requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Five puppies were rescued from a 65-foot dry water well near Franklinton, Louisiana.
VIDEO: 5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry well in Louisiana
FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe...
Watch Live at 3PM - NDDoH to hold news conference on FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb was put on a ventilator after having an emergency c-section.
Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section