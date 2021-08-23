Advertisement

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine in Limited Supply in North Dakota

(WHSV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nationwide shortage of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has made it difficult for individuals looking for the single dose option.

Production of the vaccine suffered from manufacturing errors in March, and it has yet to fully recover.

Officials with the North Dakota Department of Health say it has been months since their last allotment, and while some doses are available, it may be a while before they become more widely available again.

“It’s been going on for a while now and we really haven’t received any guidance when it’s going to be done and when we’re going to have additional doses. We’re kind of in a ‘wait and see’ game right now,” said Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Manager Jenny Galbraith

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the only vaccine that is a single dose, making it effective for more transient populations and those wanting to be fully vaccinated faster. It has faced some health concerns when it was paused in April after six women reported rare blood clots.

Galbraith says to use VaccineFinder to see if the vaccine is available in your area or call the Department of Health’s hotline at 1-866-207-2880.

