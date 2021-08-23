Greenwood Fire Sees No Growth Over Weekend; Public Meeting Monday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to light winds and cool temperatures, the Greenwood fire burning in northeastern Minnesota did not grow over the weekend.

Still, the U.S. Forest Service says the fire, which was sparked by lightning in Superior National Forest earlier this month, remains around 7 square miles in size.

Last week, the wildfire prompted dozens of evacuations in the area surrounding the town of Isabella, where there are several cabins and recreational buildings. The latest evacuations came Friday, when the fire crossed onto the west side of Lake County Highway 2, north of Stony Lake.

Forest officials say that fire crews planned Monday to strengthen defenses on the southern line, near the Highway 2 corridor, near McDougal Lake and Slate Lake. Critical fire weather was expected, as the forecast called for temperatures into the 80s.

A public meeting is slated for 6 p.m. to update residents on the fire. Officials say they will also address other wildfires burning in northern Minnesota and the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

