Advertisement

Greenwood Fire Sees No Growth Over Weekend; Public Meeting Monday Night

An aircraft drops water scooped from nearby Sand Lake onto the Greenwood Fire.
An aircraft drops water scooped from nearby Sand Lake onto the Greenwood Fire.(Alex Korman/Star Tribune via AP)
By News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to light winds and cool temperatures, the Greenwood fire burning in northeastern Minnesota did not grow over the weekend.

Still, the U.S. Forest Service says the fire, which was sparked by lightning in Superior National Forest earlier this month, remains around 7 square miles in size.

Last week, the wildfire prompted dozens of evacuations in the area surrounding the town of Isabella, where there are several cabins and recreational buildings. The latest evacuations came Friday, when the fire crossed onto the west side of Lake County Highway 2, north of Stony Lake.

Forest officials say that fire crews planned Monday to strengthen defenses on the southern line, near the Highway 2 corridor, near McDougal Lake and Slate Lake. Critical fire weather was expected, as the forecast called for temperatures into the 80s.

A public meeting is slated for 6 p.m. to update residents on the fire. Officials say they will also address other wildfires burning in northern Minnesota and the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
More than 30 protestors arrested at a Northern Minnesota pipeline
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
ISABELLE STOREY
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Moorhead girl has been found
Ambulance
Rescue crews pull woman from river in Grand Forks
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Fire Forces Road Closure in Fargo
4 people hurt after crash in Grand Forks
University of Minnesota is now requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19
FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe...
Watch Live at 3PM - NDDoH to hold news conference on FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine