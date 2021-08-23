Fargo resident looking to help with teachers’ wish lists for upcoming school year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Schools open this week in the Fargo-Moorhead area, as teachers look to get their supplies in order for the upcoming semester. One Fargo resident is wanting to pitch in, giving back to educators by buying some of their supplies.

“You’re part of a community and unless you give back, are you truly part of that community? And I just feel that,” said Justin Wiedrich. “I truly do feel that you have to give before you can take. And so it just feels good, whether I meet these people in person, that’s not why I do it. I just want to share a little bit of positive in today’s world because it’s difficult right now.”

Wiedrich says that he got the idea after seeing celebrities do the same on the national level and thought to himself that he could bring it here.

“I had a few conversations with people and they just mention that they have lists so I thought it was kind of cool to just kind of come up with that idea.” said Wiedrich.

Wiedrich is willing to pay for an item on a teacher’s wish list, just wanting to give back to those that educate the next generation.

“Just two words. Thank you. That’s it, nothing more,” said Wiedrich. “Because, I mean, I never could never do it. You have to be somebody special to do that role and do that job so just thank you.”

