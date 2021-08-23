4 people hurt after crash in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 4 people were taken to Altru with minor injuries after a crash in Grand Forks Monday afternoon.

Police say the accident involved two vehicles, both heading north on South Washington Street. Police say 22-year-old Elva Bissonette was changing lanes near the intersection of 9th Ave. South and struck the front end of a Dodge Caravan driven by 69-year-old Ronald Scott. Scott lost control and hit the berm, causing the Caravan to roll onto its passenger side.

Bissonette was cited for ‘Care Required’.

