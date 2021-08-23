Advertisement

4 people hurt after crash in Grand Forks

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 4 people were taken to Altru with minor injuries after a crash in Grand Forks Monday afternoon.

Police say the accident involved two vehicles, both heading north on South Washington Street. Police say 22-year-old Elva Bissonette was changing lanes near the intersection of 9th Ave. South and struck the front end of a Dodge Caravan driven by 69-year-old Ronald Scott. Scott lost control and hit the berm, causing the Caravan to roll onto its passenger side.

Bissonette was cited for ‘Care Required’.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
More than 30 protestors arrested at a Northern Minnesota pipeline
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
ISABELLE STOREY
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Moorhead girl has been found
Ambulance
Rescue crews pull woman from river in Grand Forks
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Fire Forces Road Closure in Fargo
An aircraft drops water scooped from nearby Sand Lake onto the Greenwood Fire.
Greenwood Fire Sees No Growth Over Weekend; Public Meeting Monday Night
University of Minnesota is now requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19
FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe...
Watch Live at 3PM - NDDoH to hold news conference on FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine