UND to require students and staff to wear masks indoors

The University of North Dakota’s walk-up testing event will be on Tuesday, November 10th from 9:00am to 5:00pm at their High Performance Center. This is open to the general public.(University of North Dakota)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota is implementing a mask requirement indoors for students and staff, effective on Monday.

The university cited the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Grand Forks and the county being placed in the CDC’s high-level transmission as a reasoning for the mask mandate.

Students will be required to wear masks in some indoor public spaces on campus including hallways, classrooms, open seating lounges, administrative buildings, and teaching laboratories.

Individual offices and private living spaces are not considered defined public spaces, according to UND officials.

Although, masks are strongly encouraged in other public spaces such as residence hall common areas, campus apartments common areas, the Wellness Center, and athletic facilities.

