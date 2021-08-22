‘My favorite day of the year’: NDSU welcomes back students for move-in day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cater Hall on the North Dakota State University campus was full of students and families for move-in day. Excitement and adventure was in the air as new chapters began for these students.

“I literally consider this my favorite day of the year, because we do a lot of prep work, a lot of work throughout the summer getting ready but we miss our students,” said Dir. of Residential Life, Rian Nostrum. “So to see that excitement, we know it’s an emotional day for the families we are just terribly excited to see our students arrive and get into the swing of things and to have that typical hum of a campus noise versus how quiet it is over the summer.”

While move-in day is still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the staff expressed that there is a sense of normalcy returning as the halls were filled with movement.

“Yeah we couldn’t do it quite honestly if it wasn’t for our entire team. Our department has a number of staff that work directly with our students all year long but specific to this day we’re very blessed to have a ton of student volunteers.” said Nostrum.

For Nostrum and his staff, it means a lot to them to have students back in the dorms and having the trust from the families.

“Entrust is exactly as I would describe it,” said Nostrum. “That they are entrusting their most valued assets to us, and I take that as a privilege but also as a responsibility that we have to take seriously.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.