Entire BWCA to close for at least 7 days amid fire concerns

Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire
Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire(KEYC)
By Kendall Jarboe (KBJR)
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTHERN MINNESOTA (KBJR) -The Superior National Forest is closing the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, effective immediately, due to active and increasing fire activity, extreme drought, and limited resources.

Forest officials made that announcement Saturday.

The closure will be in place for seven days and may be extended.

The closure includes all lands, waters, trails, portages, campsite, canoe routes, and Wilderness entry points in the BWCA.

Fire officials have notified permit holders and outfitters.

Permits are canceled from Saturday through August 27.

Permit holders will be refunded.

All overnight paddle, day use, and motorized day use are canceled.

The Forest will reopen portions of the Wilderness when it is safe.

No word on what this means for people who may already be in the Boundary Waters.

