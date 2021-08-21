Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Moorhead girl has been found

ISABELLE STOREY
ISABELLE STOREY(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) 11-year-old Isabelle Storey has been found, according to a Facebook post by her mother.

(Original Story)

The Moorhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 11-year-old Isabelle Storey of Moorhead.

She was last seen by her family on August 18th at 11 a.m.

Authorities say Isabelle was last seen wearing a red or black sweatshirt, black shorts, and red Nike hightop shoes.

Isabelle is about 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with the on-duty Moorhead Police supervisor.

