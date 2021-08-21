S’mores bring community together in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It may not have looked exactly how they envisioned, but the community of Crookston didn’t let rain stop them from having a memorable Friday night. The Crookston community and its visitors at Ox Cart Days were invited downtown for a “Community S’mores” festival. It was moved at the last minute from Downtown Square to the Crookston Sports Center, but the s’mores made the night just as sweet.

Each participant was able to roast marshmallows on custom-built fire tables -- the mastermind behind them being Crookston High School Industrial Technology teacher Travis Oliver. He and high school students in his classes designed and built the fire tables which consist of maintenance-free tops, stainless fire troughs, custom controls, a welded metal frame and propane tank housing. Oliver said, going into it during his first year of teaching Beginning Metals at CHS, it was a unique project to work on.

“We, as a class, had the opportunity to fabricate two tables for the Ox Cart Festival. This consisted of cutting, welding and painting the frames, cutting and Kreg jigging the composite tops and dropping in the fire trays complete with a key valve and a spark ignitor,” he explained. “This was a nice project for my students to work on.”

Oliver admitted that not all aspects of the project went “perfectly smooth”, but said it was a great experience for the students to see the process and complete a community-based project. They used local materials from NAPA Crookston Welding, Northern Lumber, and Hardware Hank, and worked throughout the end of the school year. Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) heard about the planned project and jumped on the opportunity to help sponsor it saying they were happy to be “a part of the family-friendly community-wide event that will bring people together.”

The idea for this first-of-its-kind event spurred off a 2019 Hershey’s commercial where the famous chocolate company wanted to lend a hand in helping neighbors get to know each other better, so they arrived with fire tables for people to make s’mores together. Hershey’s got wind of Crookston’s event and sent a pallet of chocolate containing 40,000 chocolate bars for the community to chow down on.

