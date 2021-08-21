Scammer impersonating West Fargo Police

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has learned of a scam caller contacting residents using the phone number 701-557-7371. The caller claims to be Lieutenant David Gilmore from the West Fargo Police Department.

In the scam, residents are told they failed to appear for court and the only way to resolve the case is to leave their residences and go to the West Fargo Police Department immediately. The scammer also knows the addresses of the residents being contacted.

The West Fargo Police Department will never call asking individuals to leave their place of residence. If a resident is contacted with a similar call, please contact Red River Valley Dispatch at 701-451-7660. Earlier today, the West Fargo Police Department referred a similar case that occurred in Horace to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jahner and Chief Denis Otterness have been in communication to coordinate the investigations.

