Oak Grove Man Drowns in Leech Lake

WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Thursday, August 19, at 12:50 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man struggling in the water near the Sand Point area of Leech Lake in rural Walker, MN. The caller said they saw the man in the water near a pontoon, but as they got closer, they could no longer see or locate the man. Deputies arrived on scene, found the pontoon and searched the area. At 2:14 PM, the body of an adult male, age 65 of Oak Grove, MN, was located in the water deceased. Victim identification is being withheld pending notification of family members. An autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Assisting with the search were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Conservation Officers from the Minnesota DNR.

