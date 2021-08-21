Advertisement

Oak Grove Man Drowns in Leech Lake

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Thursday, August 19, at 12:50 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man struggling in the water near the Sand Point area of Leech Lake in rural Walker, MN. The caller said they saw the man in the water near a pontoon, but as they got closer, they could no longer see or locate the man. Deputies arrived on scene, found the pontoon and searched the area. At 2:14 PM, the body of an adult male, age 65 of Oak Grove, MN, was located in the water deceased. Victim identification is being withheld pending notification of family members. An autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Assisting with the search were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Conservation Officers from the Minnesota DNR.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maple View Memory Care
Victim’s name released in Fargo memory care assault case
The West Fargo Schools District says there is a shortage of drivers.
Bus drivers could be a “no show” on the first day of school in West Fargo
Jacob Danielson
VNL Investigates: Cass County deputy facing DUI charges had rocky history as a WF officer
Otter Tail River near Rochert, MN
Otter Tail River dried up in places
police lights graphic
Man dies in rollover along ND interstate

Latest News

Free Back-to-School Haircuts in Fargo
Scammer impersonating West Fargo Police
S'mores bring Crookston community together.
S’mores bring community together in Crookston
6:00PM News August 20 - Part 1
6:00PM News August 20 - Part 1