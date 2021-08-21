Advertisement

More than 30 protestors arrested at a Northern Minnesota pipeline

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 30 protestors were arrested for trespassing on the property of a pipeline stationed in Northern Minnesota.

On Friday, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Gowan Pump Station, just west of Floodwood, on the report of numerous people trespassing on critical infrastructure.

Upon arrival, law enforcement says they encountered about 50 people trespassing and blocking the roadway.

Authorities say they gave verbal commands in an effort to clear the area, but many still refused.

An extrication team was called to help assist in removing individuals as three people locked themselves in a “sleeping dragon” style maneuver.

Deputies say one person was elevated about 25 feet into the air in a tripod structure.

Additional law enforcement was called to the scene due to the number of non-compliant people.

After several non-enforcement attempts were made to convince protesters to leave, law enforcement personnel moved in to begin arresting those who chose to remain on the property.

Authorities say, no munitions or other non-lethal weapons were used at any point during the protest.

32 people were arrested.

All are facing charges of felony theft, trespassing on critical infrastructure, and obstructing the legal process.

25 people are listed as being residents of Minnesota.

